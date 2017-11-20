Puyol: Ronaldo is one of the best pla...

Puyol: Ronaldo is one of the best players in history, but Messi is better

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

The ex-Spain international has nothing but respect for the Real Madrid star, but prefers his former Barcelona team-mate over the Portuguese Barcelona legend Carles Puyol feels Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players the game has ever seen, but believes his former team-mate Lionel Messi is even better than the Portugal captain. Messi and Ronaldo have won nine Ballon d'Or trophies among them, Kaka the last player to win the prestigious individual award in 2007 before their duopoly began, and are widely regarded as two all-time greats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... May 11 Tribute pharts 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,599 • Total comments across all topics: 281,093,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC