Puyol: Ronaldo is one of the best players in history, but Messi is better
The ex-Spain international has nothing but respect for the Real Madrid star, but prefers his former Barcelona team-mate over the Portuguese Barcelona legend Carles Puyol feels Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players the game has ever seen, but believes his former team-mate Lionel Messi is even better than the Portugal captain. Messi and Ronaldo have won nine Ballon d'Or trophies among them, Kaka the last player to win the prestigious individual award in 2007 before their duopoly began, and are widely regarded as two all-time greats.
