Premier League's first 21st century player: What was happening in 2000?

Angel Gomes became the first player born in the 21st century to appear in the Premier League when he replaced Wayne Rooney in Manchester United's final-day fixture against Crystal Palace. Angel Gomes became the first player born in the 21st century to appear in the Premier League when he replaced Wayne Rooney in Manchester United's final-day fixture against Crystal Palace.

Chicago, IL

