Portugal's European Championship hero dropped from squad
LISBON, Portugal -- Portugal is going to the Confederations Cup without Eder, its goal-scoring hero in the final of the European Championship, and rising star Renato Sanches. Coach Fernando Santos left the pair off his 24-man squad on Thursday for a friendly against Cyprus, a World Cup qualifier against Latvia, and the Confederations Cup in Russia next month.
