Pickford suitors Man Utd, Arsenal & Man City warned Sunderland will be 'expensive sellers'

15 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

David Moyes has informed those planning a summer raid on the ranks of his relegated side that they will have to 'pay the price' for prized assets The likes of Manchester United and Arsenal have been warned that Sunderland will be 'expensive sellers' this summer as interest mounts in key players such as Jordan Pickford. With the Black Cats having already seen their relegation from the Premier League confirmed, the transfer vultures are beginning to circle at the Stadium of Light.

