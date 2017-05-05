Pickford suitors Man Utd, Arsenal & Man City warned Sunderland will be 'expensive sellers'
David Moyes has informed those planning a summer raid on the ranks of his relegated side that they will have to 'pay the price' for prized assets The likes of Manchester United and Arsenal have been warned that Sunderland will be 'expensive sellers' this summer as interest mounts in key players such as Jordan Pickford. With the Black Cats having already seen their relegation from the Premier League confirmed, the transfer vultures are beginning to circle at the Stadium of Light.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC