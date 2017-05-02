PFA's team of the year shows Victory way to upset Sydney coronation on Sunday
Does the Professional Footballers Australia team of the year - loaded with Sydney defenders and Melbourne Victory attackers - provide the best clue as to how Kevin Muscat's outsiders could derail the Sky Blue Express in the "Big Blue" grand final on Sunday? Sunday's title showdown is nothing if not a one-off game, so the fact that James Troisi, Besart Berisha and Marco Rojas are all named in the team of the year in forward positions says something about the adventurous way Victory can play and the threat they may pose to Sydney in the title decider.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC