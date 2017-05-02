PFA's team of the year shows Victory ...

PFA's team of the year shows Victory way to upset Sydney coronation on Sunday

Does the Professional Footballers Australia team of the year - loaded with Sydney defenders and Melbourne Victory attackers - provide the best clue as to how Kevin Muscat's outsiders could derail the Sky Blue Express in the "Big Blue" grand final on Sunday? Sunday's title showdown is nothing if not a one-off game, so the fact that James Troisi, Besart Berisha and Marco Rojas are all named in the team of the year in forward positions says something about the adventurous way Victory can play and the threat they may pose to Sydney in the title decider.

Chicago, IL

