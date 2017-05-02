Ninkovic never even dreamed of playing in Australia
The A-League's Player of the Year had a brush with Australia at the 2010 World Cup but never knew he would eventually play Down Under Johnny Warren medallist Milos Ninkovic never believed his football career would take him to Australia but is clearly grateful for his time with Sydney FC in the A-League. Ninkovic was crowned the A-League Player of the Year on Monday night after his scintillating campaign for runaway premiers Sydney, with the playmaker having scored nine goals and set up another 10 in the regular season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC