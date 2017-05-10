NFF denies Germany friendly
Apparently disturbed by the incessant claims that an international friendly is in the offing between the Super Eagles and world champions, Germany in November, the Nigeria Football Federation has come out to say such friendly is not likely to hold in the nearest future . Director of Communications of the NFF, Ademola Olajire told Sports Vanguard in an exclusive chat that the federation only read about the said friendly in the media adding that there was no such plan to organize such a high profile game between the two nations.
