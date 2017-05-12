'Muntari Not To Blame For 2014 World ...

'Muntari Not To Blame For 2014 World Cup Incident' |

Former minister of sports Vanderpuye claims the midfielder was "misunderstood" at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, which led to his expulsion. Immediate-past Ghana minister for sports Nii Lante Vanderpuye says he "initiated" moves to lift Sulley Muntari's suspension from the Black Stars.

