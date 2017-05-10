More than pride at stake as Boca host River in crunch Superclasico

More than bragging rights will be on the line when Boca Juniors and River Plate meet in the final Superclasico of the season. A match between Boca Juniors and River Plate is never short of meaning and when the rivalry between Argentina's two biggest clubs resumes with a Superclasico at the iconic Bombonera on Sunday, the title is potentially at stake.

