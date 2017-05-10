More than pride at stake as Boca host...

More than pride at stake as Boca host River in crunch Superclasico

Yesterday Read more: Yahoo!

More than bragging rights will be on the line when Boca Juniors and River Plate meet in the final Superclasico of the season. A match between Boca Juniors and River Plate is never short of meaning and when the rivalry between Argentina's two biggest clubs resumes with a Superclasico at the iconic Bombonera on Sunday, the title is potentially at stake.

