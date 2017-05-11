Michael Owen: 'Manchester United bett...

Michael Owen: 'Manchester United better with Marcus Rashford'

Celta Vigo striker John Guidetti is convinced his side can overturn the home defeat to Manchester United and reach the Europa League final, but was frustrated by United's timewasting after Marcus Rashford's winning goal. Mourinho hailed Rashford's free-kick and confirmed that the England striker puts in a lot of effort on his dead ball skills.

