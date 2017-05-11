Michael Owen: 'Manchester United better with Marcus Rashford'
Celta Vigo striker John Guidetti is convinced his side can overturn the home defeat to Manchester United and reach the Europa League final, but was frustrated by United's timewasting after Marcus Rashford's winning goal. Mourinho hailed Rashford's free-kick and confirmed that the England striker puts in a lot of effort on his dead ball skills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|12 hr
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC