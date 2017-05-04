Messi wins FIFA appeal, remaining 3 m...

Messi wins FIFA appeal, remaining 3 matches of ban lifted

16 hrs ago

Argentina captain Lionel Messi was cleared by FIFA on Friday to play in the next three World Cup qualifiers after a ban for insulting a referee's assistant was lifted. Messi already served one match of the four-match ban that was imposed when the FIFA disciplinary committee gave its ruling hours before Argentina's 2-0 loss in Bolivia in March.

Chicago, IL

