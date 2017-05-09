Meet Maxime Lopez - The Marseille sta...

Meet Maxime Lopez - The Marseille starlet compared with Nasri and admired by Zidane

The 19-year-old playmaker is enjoying a brilliant debut campaign in Ligue 1 and has received high praise from the most esteemed Frenchman of all Sunday's 2-1 win over Nice helped to confirm Maxime Lopez as the new 'Petit Prince' of Marseille's Stade Velodrome. Unlike many of France's top sides, OM do not have a great reputation of bringing players through their youth ranks, although it should be remembered that the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, both graduated from La Commanderie.

