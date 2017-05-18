Maxwell Konadu's stay in Black Stars is 'waste of space'
GHANAsoccernet.com guest writer Yaw-Adjei Mintah writes Maxwell Konadu's recent portfolio in the Black Stars is a 'waste of space', arguing the former Asante Kotoko gaffer has become redundant. Though the occasion was not as electrifying as the airport meet, Kwesi Appiah's unveiling as Black Stars Coach still had a lot of buzz around it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May 11
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC