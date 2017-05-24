Manchester United's Europa League win brings smile to city
Manchester United's Europa League win brings smile to city Manchester needed something to celebrate after this week's suicide bombing. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qY7t7P In a sign of solidarity, Manchester United players held a moment of silence for the victims of the attack on Manchester Arena during their practice today.
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May 11
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
