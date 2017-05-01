Manchester is blue! - Guidetti stokes the fires ahead of Celta's United clash
He only made one appearance for the Citizens, but the Swedish striker is itching to get one over on the club's rivals in the Europa League John Guidetti has stoked the fires ahead of Celta Vigo's Europa League tie with Manchester United by declaring "Manchester is blue" ahead of his return to the city. The Sweden striker was formerly on the books of the Red Devils' local rivals Manchester City, making just one appearance in a League Cup tie, his time at the club having been blighted by illness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC