Manchester is blue! - Guidetti stokes the fires ahead of Celta's United clash

He only made one appearance for the Citizens, but the Swedish striker is itching to get one over on the club's rivals in the Europa League John Guidetti has stoked the fires ahead of Celta Vigo's Europa League tie with Manchester United by declaring "Manchester is blue" ahead of his return to the city. The Sweden striker was formerly on the books of the Red Devils' local rivals Manchester City, making just one appearance in a League Cup tie, his time at the club having been blighted by illness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.