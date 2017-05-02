Man Utd's Herrera names his midfield role model with Xavi and Iniesta out of the picture
The Spain international considers another Barcelona icon to now be the best in the business, with his game modelled on that of Sergio Busquets Manchester United's Ander Herrera admits he used to idolise Xavi and Andres Iniesta, but now looks to model his game on Barcelona's Sergio Busquets. The Spain international has emerged as classy operator in his own right at Old Trafford, with his qualities in a holding role now being recognised.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC