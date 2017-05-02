Man Utd's Herrera names his midfield ...

Man Utd's Herrera names his midfield role model with Xavi and Iniesta out of the picture

17 hrs ago

The Spain international considers another Barcelona icon to now be the best in the business, with his game modelled on that of Sergio Busquets Manchester United's Ander Herrera admits he used to idolise Xavi and Andres Iniesta, but now looks to model his game on Barcelona's Sergio Busquets. The Spain international has emerged as classy operator in his own right at Old Trafford, with his qualities in a holding role now being recognised.

