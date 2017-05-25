Man City star Toure to donate six-fig...

Man City star Toure to donate six-figure sum to Manchester attack victims

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Manchester City's Ivory Coast football great Yaya Toure is to donate along with his agent 100,000 to the victims and their families of Monday's suicide bombing at a pop concert in Manchester that killed 22 people and left more than 60 injured. The 34-year-old four-time African player of the year -- capped 102 times and a member of the Ivory Coast side that ended a 23-year drought in lifting the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations -- is organising through his agent Dimitri Seluk to ensure the money goes to those it is intended for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... May 11 Tribute pharts 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,406 • Total comments across all topics: 281,281,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC