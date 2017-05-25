Man City star Toure to donate six-figure sum to Manchester attack victims
Manchester City's Ivory Coast football great Yaya Toure is to donate along with his agent 100,000 to the victims and their families of Monday's suicide bombing at a pop concert in Manchester that killed 22 people and left more than 60 injured. The 34-year-old four-time African player of the year -- capped 102 times and a member of the Ivory Coast side that ended a 23-year drought in lifting the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations -- is organising through his agent Dimitri Seluk to ensure the money goes to those it is intended for.
