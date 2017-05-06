Maldini: I will absolutely not take AC Milan role
The 48-year-old spent his entire career at the Rossoneri, but he says there is no way he will become a director after the sale of the club Paolo Maldini says there is no chance of him returning to AC Milan to take up a role on the board despite new owners arriving. Li Yonghong succeeded Silvio Berlusconi as president last month after his consortium bought the club from the former Italy prime minister's company Fininvest.
