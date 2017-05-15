Lavezzi denies racism as 'wacky' pose...

Lavezzi denies racism as 'wacky' pose causes storm

Read more: Vanguard

Argentina international Ezequiel Lavezzi has issued an apology through his Chinese club after publicity photos showing him in a slant-eyed pose caused outrage on social media. Lavezzi, who joined Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune last year from Paris Saint-Germain, landed in hot water over the weekend as photos emerged with the 32-year-old smiling and pulling the corners of his eyes back.

