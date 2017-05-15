Kwesi Appiah told to win Nations Cup ...

Kwesi Appiah told to win Nations Cup as he returns to Black Stars job

17 hrs ago

Returning Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has been set a target of winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. "Kwesi Appiah should qualify Ghana to Afcon 2019 and win it," Ghana FA vice-president George Afriyie said at Appiah's unveiling ceremony in Accra on Tuesday.

