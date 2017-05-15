Kwesi Appiah told to win Nations Cup as he returns to Black Stars job
Returning Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has been set a target of winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. "Kwesi Appiah should qualify Ghana to Afcon 2019 and win it," Ghana FA vice-president George Afriyie said at Appiah's unveiling ceremony in Accra on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May 11
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC