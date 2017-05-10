Korean football chief plans to co-hos...

Korean football chief plans to co-host World Cup with Asian neighbors in 2030

South Korea's football chief said Sunday he believes the country can co-host the FIFA World Cup with three neighboring nations in 2030. Chung Mong-gyu, president of the Korea Football Association , said South Korea plans to launch a joint World Cup bid with North Korea, China and Japan, although details have not been discussed yet.

