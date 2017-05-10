Korean football chief plans to co-host World Cup with Asian neighbors in 2030
South Korea's football chief said Sunday he believes the country can co-host the FIFA World Cup with three neighboring nations in 2030. Chung Mong-gyu, president of the Korea Football Association , said South Korea plans to launch a joint World Cup bid with North Korea, China and Japan, although details have not been discussed yet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May 11
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC