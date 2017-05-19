Kaka: My favourite young player is Barcelona star Neymar

The former Real Madrid midfielder explains why he rates his fellow Brazilian so highly and talks about his own future in the international team Former Real Madrid star Kaka has revealed his favourite young player in football is fellow Brazil star and Barcelona forward Neymar. The Brazilian proclaimed this week that it had been his best season yet as a Camp Nou player, although Champions League success eluded Barcelona and they're underdogs to finish above Real Madrid in La Liga with one game to go.

