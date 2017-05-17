Jozy Altidore desperate for World Cup return
Jozy Altidore desperate for World Cup return American has his eyes on upcoming qualifiers as well as bigger future plans Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rrzYrN Jozy Altidore says he is healthy and ready to lead the U.S. attack next month in World Cup qualifiers vs. Trinidad and Tobago and Mexico. With two pivotal World Cup qualifiers fast approaching for the United States men's national team, Jozy Altidore's thoughts are rooted in the present and future of American soccer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May 11
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC