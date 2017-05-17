Jozy Altidore desperate for World Cup return American has his eyes on upcoming qualifiers as well as bigger future plans Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rrzYrN Jozy Altidore says he is healthy and ready to lead the U.S. attack next month in World Cup qualifiers vs. Trinidad and Tobago and Mexico. With two pivotal World Cup qualifiers fast approaching for the United States men's national team, Jozy Altidore's thoughts are rooted in the present and future of American soccer.

