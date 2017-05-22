The Blues forward is positioned to become his club's next great player as he sees his captain bow out of Stamford Bridge Eden Hazard's love for Chelsea must have been reinforced by his involvement in the guard of honour for departing hero John Terry on a day of celebration. Terry was substituted in the 26th minute of Sunday's game against Sunderland as the players, fans and manager all pulled together to give their captain, leader and legend the best send-off possible on his final Chelsea appearance at Stamford Bridge.

