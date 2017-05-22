John Terry's send-off shows why Eden ...

John Terry's send-off shows why Eden Hazard should reject Real Madrid and become the new Chelsea ...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

The Blues forward is positioned to become his club's next great player as he sees his captain bow out of Stamford Bridge Eden Hazard's love for Chelsea must have been reinforced by his involvement in the guard of honour for departing hero John Terry on a day of celebration. Terry was substituted in the 26th minute of Sunday's game against Sunderland as the players, fans and manager all pulled together to give their captain, leader and legend the best send-off possible on his final Chelsea appearance at Stamford Bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... May 11 Tribute pharts 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,393 • Total comments across all topics: 281,209,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC