Jermain Defoe to appear at terminally...

Jermain Defoe to appear at terminally ill fan Bradley Lowery's sixth birthday party

16 hrs ago

Football mascot Bradley Lowery will team up with his best friend Jermain Defoe to celebrate his sixth birthday with a party. The terminally ill Sunderland fan was in hospital on Wednesday when he turned six, but a "big bash" has been planned for this evening in his home village of Blackhall in County Durham.

Chicago, IL

