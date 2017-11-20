Jermain Defoe to appear at terminally ill fan Bradley Lowery's sixth birthday party
Football mascot Bradley Lowery will team up with his best friend Jermain Defoe to celebrate his sixth birthday with a party. The terminally ill Sunderland fan was in hospital on Wednesday when he turned six, but a "big bash" has been planned for this evening in his home village of Blackhall in County Durham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May 11
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC