Jason McAteer shares hilarious story of how he asked Graeme Souness for a transfer as the manager dried himself with 'tea towel' Former Republic of Ireland international Jason McAteer has shared the bizarre story of how he asked for a transfer away from Blackburn Rovers after falling our of favour with manager Graeme Souness. http://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/jason-mcateer-shares-hilarious-story-of-how-he-asked-graeme-souness-for-a-transfer-as-the-manager-dried-himself-with-tea-towel-35694937.html Former Republic of Ireland international Jason McAteer has shared the bizarre story of how he asked for a transfer away from Blackburn Rovers after falling our of favour with manager Graeme Souness.

