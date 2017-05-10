Italy should know better - John Mensah speaks on racism

The ex-Chievo Verona defender believes persistent racist abuse at games is a dent on the image of Italian football Former Ghana captain John Mensah has taken a swipe at Italian football following the recent racist abuse suffered by compatriot Sulley Muntari. Pescara midfielder Muntari earned a double booking - and consequently a one-match ban - for protesting racist chants during a league game at Cagliari last month.

