Inter suddenly sack Pioli. Why?
Italy's Inter Milan today sacked head coach Stefano Pioli after only six months. The 52-year old former Lazio coach was let go following a 5-4 loss to Fiorentina just two weeks after receiving the dreaded vote of confidence.
