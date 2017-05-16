Infantino condemns Muntari racist abuse, vows to review FIGC approach

Sulley Muntari's possible return to the field on Sunday with Serie A strugglers Pescara will be keenly watched, not for his actions but rather those of spectators after the Ghana international won further support for his fight against racism in the terraces. FIFA president Gianni Infantino is the latest to condemn the insults hurled at the veteran midfielder some 10 days ago that led to Muntari's walking off at the end of a game against Cagliari.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.