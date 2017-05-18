India U-17 football team registers historic 2-0 win over Italy

Indian Under-17 World Cup team celebrate their 2-0 win over Italy's U-17 youth team in Arizo, Italy yesterday. Pic/AIFF In a historic moment for Indian football, for the first time, the Indian U-17 World Cup squad defeated the U-17 Youth team of Italy who have won the FIFA World Cup four times 2-0, in Arizo, Italy yesterday.

