Impact's Bernier to attend Canada's selection camp ahead of CONCACAF Gold Cup
Montreal Impact captain Patrice Bernier has confirmed that he will be at the Canadian men's national soccer team camp as it prepares for the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup. Highly touted youth goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, also based in Montreal, also confirmed he will be at the camp as head coach Octavio Zambrano makes his final selections for the international tournament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May 11
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC