Impact's Bernier to attend Canada's selection camp ahead of CONCACAF Gold Cup

Montreal Impact captain Patrice Bernier has confirmed that he will be at the Canadian men's national soccer team camp as it prepares for the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup. Highly touted youth goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, also based in Montreal, also confirmed he will be at the camp as head coach Octavio Zambrano makes his final selections for the international tournament.

