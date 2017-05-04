Iago Aspas can finally feel the Liverpool love by kicking Man United out of the Europa League

The 29-year-old faced the Red Devils while at Anfield, but never did so as his side's key player as will be the case on Thursday The first time Iago Aspas lined up against Manchester United, 1341 days ago, the scenes were celebratory. It was the eve of what would have been Bill Shankly's 100th birthday, the marking of goalscorer Daniel Sturridge's 24th, with the England striker's winner making it three out of three at the start of 2013-14 for Liverpool, putting them top of the league.

