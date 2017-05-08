I don't need to make peace with Wenger - Mourinho

Mourinho revealed Rashford played from the outset in Spain with a slight injury, having walked off gingerly towards the end - not that it prevented him running the hosts ragged and scoring a free-kick David Beckham would have been proud of. Indeed, United appeared destined to rue missing out on copious opportunities to grab a vital away goal last night, until the England global unexpectedly dispatched a curling free kick into Sergio Alvarez's side netting.

