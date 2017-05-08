I don't need to make peace with Wenge...

I don't need to make peace with Wenger - Mourinho

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Mourinho revealed Rashford played from the outset in Spain with a slight injury, having walked off gingerly towards the end - not that it prevented him running the hosts ragged and scoring a free-kick David Beckham would have been proud of. Indeed, United appeared destined to rue missing out on copious opportunities to grab a vital away goal last night, until the England global unexpectedly dispatched a curling free kick into Sergio Alvarez's side netting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,770 • Total comments across all topics: 280,860,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC