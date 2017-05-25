I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead of Rooney - England boss Southgate

The manager explained why the Manchester United striker has been left out of the Three Lions squad for June's games against Scotland and France Wayne Rooney was left out of the England squad because the country's other attacking players were more deserving of a place, says manager Gareth Southgate. The Manchester United forward was not included in the 25-man party to face Scotland and France next month when it was announced on Thursday.

