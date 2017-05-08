Ghanaian soccer star supports player ...

Ghanaian soccer star supports player boycott over racist abuse

21 hrs ago

Footballer Sulley Muntari has said he would be the "No.1" supporter of any organized player boycott in protest against what he believes are increasing incidents of racism in the sport. Last week the Ghana midfielder, who plays for top-flight Italian team Pescara, said he was "treated like a criminal" after receiving a one-match ban, which was later rescinded, for objecting to being racially abused during a Serie A game.

Chicago, IL

