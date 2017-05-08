Ghanaian soccer star supports player boycott over racist abuse
Footballer Sulley Muntari has said he would be the "No.1" supporter of any organized player boycott in protest against what he believes are increasing incidents of racism in the sport. Last week the Ghana midfielder, who plays for top-flight Italian team Pescara, said he was "treated like a criminal" after receiving a one-match ban, which was later rescinded, for objecting to being racially abused during a Serie A game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC