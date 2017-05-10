Ghana-Uruguay game still a nightmare - Stephen Appiah
Seven years have passed but events of the Ghana-Uruguay match in Johannesburg, South Africa, are still fresh in the mind of ex-Black Stars Captain, Stephen 'Tornado' Appiah. For a man who is passionate about his career and the success of his country, reminiscing it brings hard feelings, forcing Tornado to wish he never speaks about it.
