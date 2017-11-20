Ghana sets standard at FIFA Under-20 ...

Ghana sets standard at FIFA Under-20 World Cup

Read more: GhanaWeb

Africa may have won only a single gold medal to date at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, but the continent has regularly provided teams for the latter stages of the competition, and will hope to do so again in South Korea this year. The 2017 tournament kicks off on Saturday in Jeonju, with Senegal, South Africa, Zambia, and Guinea representing Africa at the showpiece finals.

