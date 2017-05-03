George Afriyie confirms changes will be made to Black Stars back room staff
The vice President of the Ghana Football Association George Afriyie has confirmed that some new faces will be added and some faces removed from the current Black Stars technical team set up. Reports are wild after Appiah's appointment that, former Cameroon assistant Ibrahim Tanko, Stephen Appiah and Richard Kingson will be the new face of the technical team as Maxwell Konadu and Sabahn Quaye make way.
