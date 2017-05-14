'From one Italian to another' - Ranie...

'From one Italian to another' - Ranieri praises Italy's school of management after Conte's title win

Read more: Goal.com

The former Leicester City boss heaped praise on this season's Premier League winning manager, who happens to be a fellow Italian Claudio Ranieri said he is proud to pass the Premier League title on to compatriot Antonio Conte after the Italian guided Chelsea to glory in his first season in England. Conte restored Chelsea's championship status with Friday's 1-0 win at West Brom, after the Blues finished 10th last term in defence of their 2014-15 crown.

