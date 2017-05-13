From clown prince, Luiz has become Chelsea's defensive rock
With his tight-ringed curly mop of hair and propensity for tarnishing displays of rare skill with clown-like mishaps, Chelsea's David Luiz never really looked cut out for a role as a defensive rock in one of England's meanest rearguards. Yet nine months after re-signing for the club after two seasons with Paris St Germain, that is exactly what the elegant Brazilian has become -- so much so that without him the Premier League title they clinched on Friday might have gone elsewhere.
