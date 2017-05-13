From clown prince, Luiz has become Ch...

From clown prince, Luiz has become Chelsea's defensive rock

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: The Star Online

With his tight-ringed curly mop of hair and propensity for tarnishing displays of rare skill with clown-like mishaps, Chelsea's David Luiz never really looked cut out for a role as a defensive rock in one of England's meanest rearguards. Yet nine months after re-signing for the club after two seasons with Paris St Germain, that is exactly what the elegant Brazilian has become -- so much so that without him the Premier League title they clinched on Friday might have gone elsewhere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... Thu Tribute pharts 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,101 • Total comments across all topics: 280,964,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC