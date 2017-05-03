Former Ireland star Jason McAteer admits he considered suicide during serious bout of depression
Former Republic of Ireland international Jason McAteer has opened up about his battle with depression and how he contemplated suicide after retiring from football. http://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/former-ireland-star-jason-mcateer-admits-he-considered-suicide-during-serious-bout-of-depression-35677902.html Former Republic of Ireland international Jason McAteer has opened up about his battle with depression and how he contemplated suicide after retiring from football.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC