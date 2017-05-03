Former Republic of Ireland international Jason McAteer has opened up about his battle with depression and how he contemplated suicide after retiring from football. http://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/former-ireland-star-jason-mcateer-admits-he-considered-suicide-during-serious-bout-of-depression-35677902.html Former Republic of Ireland international Jason McAteer has opened up about his battle with depression and how he contemplated suicide after retiring from football.

