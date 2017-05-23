Football: Sturridge stars in Liverpool win in Sydney
Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge congratulates teammate Roberto Firmino after his goal against Sydney FC during their end-of-season friendly football match at the Olympic Stadium in Sydney. SYDNEY: Liverpool coasted to a 3-0 win over Australian A-League champions Sydney FC on Wednesday just three days after finishing their English Premier League season.
