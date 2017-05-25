FA Cup final: Arsene Wenger one of the game's greats - Antonio Conte
Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, listen on BBC Radio 5 live and follow live text on the BBC Sport website Arsene Wenger will be considered "one of the best managers in history" even if Arsenal lose the FA Cup final, says Chelsea boss Antonio Conte. Wenger said his future will be decided at a board meeting after Saturday's FA Cup final against the Blues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead...
|28 min
|Dress phart
|2
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May 11
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC