Ex-York City midfielder Christian Fox named new Selby Town boss

Fox, 36, was described as the "outstanding" candidate by chairman Ralph Pearse from the 18 others interested in the Flaxley Road vacancy, following the decision to part company with Nigel Emery. The Northern Counties East League division one outfit's board were also "unanimous" in their choice of Fox, who helped Poppleton United win the York Minster Engineering League first division title this season by winning 17 of their 20 games.

