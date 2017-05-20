Ex-Black Stars forward Baba Armando t...

Ex-Black Stars forward Baba Armando takes aim at Maxwell Konadu's role in the Black Stars

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Former Black Stars forward Baba Adamu Amando has launched a scathing attack on Maxwell Konadu's role in the Black Stars technical team, labeling him as the gossip of the team. The Ghana FA recently unveiled Kwasi Appiah as the head coach of Black Stars, handing him two assistants in the persons of Tanko Ibrahim and Maxwell Konadu as first and second assistants respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... May 11 Tribute pharts 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,939 • Total comments across all topics: 281,160,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC