Ex-Black Stars forward Baba Armando takes aim at Maxwell Konadu's role in the Black Stars
Former Black Stars forward Baba Adamu Amando has launched a scathing attack on Maxwell Konadu's role in the Black Stars technical team, labeling him as the gossip of the team. The Ghana FA recently unveiled Kwasi Appiah as the head coach of Black Stars, handing him two assistants in the persons of Tanko Ibrahim and Maxwell Konadu as first and second assistants respectively.
