Europa League final 2017: Date, teams...

Europa League final 2017: Date, teams, TV coverage & venue as Manchester United face Ajax

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

Stockholm will be the setting for Manchester United's clash against Ajax, with a place in next season's Champions League the prize for the winner Ajax will make their return to a continental final 21 years after they last won the European Cup when they face Manchester United in the Europa League finale in Stockholm. The 33-time Dutch champions have not conquered a European competition since 1996, when they beat Juventus in the Champions League final with a famous young team that included stars such as Edwin van der Sar, Edgar Davids and Patrick Kluivert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... May 11 Tribute pharts 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,806 • Total comments across all topics: 281,050,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC