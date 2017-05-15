Europa League final 2017: Date, teams, TV coverage & venue as Manchester United face Ajax

Stockholm will be the setting for Manchester United's clash against Ajax, with a place in next season's Champions League the prize for the winner Ajax will make their return to a continental final 21 years after they last won the European Cup when they face Manchester United in the Europa League finale in Stockholm. The 33-time Dutch champions have not conquered a European competition since 1996, when they beat Juventus in the Champions League final with a famous young team that included stars such as Edwin van der Sar, Edgar Davids and Patrick Kluivert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.