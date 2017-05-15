Enyeama, Mikel, Oparanozie, others no...

Enyeama, Mikel, Oparanozie, others nominated for Nigeria Pitch Awards

18 hrs ago

Three-time FIFA World Cup star Vincent Enyeama, Super Eagles' Captain, John Obi Mikel and France-based striker, Desire Oparanozie, have been nominated for various honours in the 4th Nigeria Pitch Awards. "In a letter to the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, signed by the Managing Partner, SIAO Partners Ltd, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, the auditing firm said that voting was done by Nigeria sports editors/managers.

