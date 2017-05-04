Donsah willing to strike to show solidarity to racially-abused Muntari
Bologna and Ghana midfielder Godfred Donsah says he is "100%" willing to go on strike to show solidarity with Sulley Muntari. Pescara midfielder Muntari, 32, was given a one-game ban after he protested against racist abuse he received from the crowd at Cagliari on Sunday.
