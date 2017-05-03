David Villa extends contract with NYC...

David Villa extends contract with NYC by 1 year through 2018

1 hr ago Read more: USA Today

Spanish striker David Villa has extended his contract with Major League Soccer's New York City team for one year through the 2018 season. FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2016, file photo, New York City FC forward David Villa, of Spain, poses for photos during a press conference in Hong Kong. The Spanish forward agreed to extend for one year his contract with New York City FC, assuring his tie with the club through 2018.

