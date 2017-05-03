David Villa extends contract with NYC by 1 year through 2018
Spanish striker David Villa has extended his contract with Major League Soccer's New York City team for one year through the 2018 season David Villa extends contract with NYC by 1 year through 2018 Spanish striker David Villa has extended his contract with Major League Soccer's New York City team for one year through the 2018 season Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2pxWsJc FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2016, file photo, New York City FC forward David Villa, of Spain, poses for photos during a press conference in Hong Kong. The Spanish forward agreed to extend for one year his contract with New York City FC, assuring his tie with the club through 2018.
