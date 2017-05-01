David Moyes: The 'Chosen One' hits rock bottom at Sunderland
Sunderland's Wahbi Khazri, left, and Sunderland's Jermain Defoe show their dejection as their side concede during their English Premier League soccer match against AFC Bournemouth at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Sunderland's Wahbi Khazri, left, and Sunderland's Jermain Defoe show their dejection as their side concede during their English Premier League soccer match against AFC Bournemouth at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England, Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC